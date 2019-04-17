Everest Bank’s Customers Gets Discount Up To 15% At Chirayu National Hospital

April 17, 2019, 3:34 p.m.

Everest Bank Limited has tied up with Chirayu National Hospital for providing discounts/special packages to Everest bank’s customers. Nepal Chirayu National Hospital at Basundhara, Kathmandu provides best practice general and specialist medical services. CNHMI commenced its operation in December 2013, offering both out-patient services and in-patient services.

As per the MOU signed the customers will get discount up to 15% on various services. The Everest Bank customers if shows their ATM or Credit Card will get the discount as per the agreement. Everest Bank has always focused on customer’s benefit & satisfaction with its theme ‘Service with Smile’.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 10 Lacs, one of the highest in the industry. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as best rated bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 94 branches, 28 Revenue Collection Counters, 116 ATMs and also through its widest global network.

