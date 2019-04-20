Pritam Acharya Secured 100 Percent On April 20 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champ

For the first time in the last four performance, Pritam Acharya showed his best talent. On the April 20 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champ, he performed the songs in presence of two renowned actress Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatta. Pritam Acharya improved his all performance and secured 100 percent.

With his successful performance, Dixit and Bhtta also danced with Acharya. He scored Char Buster with 100. On 13 April during the Udit Narayan Special, he was secured 99.97.

Compared to the last week, Acharya improved his performance today securing 99.97. Last week his score was just 90 percent. Today’s performance was much better but there still exist inconsistency.

Although it is getting tougher now with remaining 13 teenagers at the final stage, Pritam presented his best performance.

Actor Madhuri Dixit praised Acharya for his best performance. As suggested in the last week, Acharya needs to improve his performance next episode to qualify for final round.

Eleven year boy Pritam Acharya from Itahari secured 100 marks in all the competition except one. His fan except that he will repeat his performance today. He was able to pull concentration of audiences through music and songs. Another competitor 12 year old Aayush K.C of Kathmandu is also able to score good scores and response from judges.

Both boys took part in several such reality shows in Nepal as well. They reached in top 14 in several audition, digital round and mega audition held in different parts of India. Mother of Pritam Acharya Radhika Acharya said that her son and KC’s performance made all Nepali happy including their families.