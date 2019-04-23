HH Bajaj Inaugurates New Showroom In Bara

HH Bajaj has added another feature to its wing by launching a fully facilitated new showroom “Gupta Motors” in Kalaiya, Bara. The new showroom will make it easier for the customers to access bikes spare parts and accessories. This in turn helps HH Bajaj to strengthen their sales.

HH Bajaj ensures to give qualitative and quick services to the customers all across the country. One of the largest selling and most trusted automobile brand in Nepal, HH Bajaj the sole distributors of Bajaj motorcycles in the country. HH Bajaj is always committed to provide the customers with optimum value for their purchase.

Yogain Gurung, General Manager of Hansraj Hulaschand & Co.Pvt.Ltd said, “We are pleased to announce new showroom at Kalaiya, Bara. The growing demand of customers has motivated us to expand our reach over there. With this expansion, the customers of Bara will be benefited in many ways.”

HH Bajaj is committed to provide high quality service to all the customers throughout the country.