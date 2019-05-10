Kumari Bank Convenes Its 17th& 18th AGM

Kumari Bank Limited (KBL) has jointly convened its 17th & 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 9 May, 2019 (26th Baisakh, 2076) at Nepal Pragya Pratisthan, Kamaladi, Kathmandu. The Bank issued 21.25% bonus shares, i.e. 12.75% bonus shares for the FY 2073/74 & 8.50% bonus shares for the 2074/75 on its Total Paid-up Capital to its shareholders. The Paid up Capital of the Bank reached NPR 8.68 billion after issuing the mentioned bonus share.

At the end of Chaitra of FY 2075/76, Bank’s Total Deposit and Total Loan reached NPR 77.29 billion and NPR 73.24 billion respectively. At the same time, the Bank earned Operating Profit of NPR 1.42 billion and Net profit of NPR 1.00 billion.

With an extensive network of 88 branches, 83 ATMs, 3 extension counters’ and 3 Branchless Banking network across the country, the Bank has been rendering swift and modern banking services to all its customers.