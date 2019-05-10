Kumari Bank Convenes Its 17th& 18th AGM

Kumari Bank Convenes Its 17th& 18th AGM

May 10, 2019, 8:55 a.m.

Kumari Bank Limited (KBL) has jointly convened its 17th & 18th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 9 May, 2019 (26th Baisakh, 2076) at Nepal Pragya Pratisthan, Kamaladi, Kathmandu. The Bank issued 21.25% bonus shares, i.e. 12.75% bonus shares for the FY 2073/74 & 8.50% bonus shares for the 2074/75 on its Total Paid-up Capital to its shareholders. The Paid up Capital of the Bank reached NPR 8.68 billion after issuing the mentioned bonus share.

At the end of Chaitra of FY 2075/76, Bank’s Total Deposit and Total Loan reached NPR 77.29 billion and NPR 73.24 billion respectively. At the same time, the Bank earned Operating Profit of NPR 1.42 billion and Net profit of NPR 1.00 billion.

With an extensive network of 88 branches, 83 ATMs, 3 extension counters’ and 3 Branchless Banking network across the country, the Bank has been rendering swift and modern banking services to all its customers.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Shreejana Rana Becomes First Female President Of HAN
May 10, 2019
Xiaomi Launches Redmi Y3 With 32MP Selfie Camera Now In Nepal
May 10, 2019
US Embassy Breaks Ground On Morang Birthing Center In Biratnagar
May 10, 2019
Five Percent Of Nepalese At Early Risk of Heart Attack Due To Tobacco And Alcohol Consumption
May 10, 2019
NAC To Resume Osaka Flights From July 4
May 10, 2019

More on Economy

Xiaomi Launches Redmi Y3 With 32MP Selfie Camera Now In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 28 minutes ago
BINOD CHAUDHARY Inspiration To Youth By A Correspondent 5 days, 15 hours ago
Khalti And NIC Asia Bank Bring 10% Bonus Offer On National ICT Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
‘All Countries Should Ratify Health And Safety Conventions’ Guy Ryder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Technical Seminar On Chint Products By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Nepali Students Can Achieve Global Sucess: Industrialist Chaudhary By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Locals Are Fighting ‘Injustice’ To Save Their city’s Heritage, Years After Deadly Earthquake By Urmi Sengupta May 10, 2019
Shreejana Rana Becomes First Female President Of HAN By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2019
Anuska Shrestha Declares Miss Nepal 2019 By Ayushi Sureka May 10, 2019
US Embassy Breaks Ground On Morang Birthing Center In Biratnagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2019
Five Percent Of Nepalese At Early Risk of Heart Attack Due To Tobacco And Alcohol Consumption By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2019
NAC To Resume Osaka Flights From July 4 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 10, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75