Sixth Phase of India’s Parliamentary Elections Concluded, 63.3 Percent Voter Turnout

Total voter turnout for phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections is 63.3%. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar and Haryana are all voting in the sixth phase of the elections. Polling is being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eight seats each in West Bengal, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, seven in Delhi and four in Jharkhand today.

A low 45.7% voter turnout was recorded in the national capital till 3 PM, while Bihar and Haryana recorded 44.7% and 52.5% voter turnout respectively. Jharkhand registered 58.1% voter turnout and Madhya Pradesh recorded 52.5% till 3 PM. Uttar Pradesh recorded 43.4% voter turnout while West Bengal saw 70.5% turnout till 3 PM.

Several high-profile political leaders voted today for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and son Rahul Gandhi all voted in this phase of the elections. Cricketer Virat Kohli voted in this phase of the elections as well. In Madhya Pradesh, where voting in 8 constituencies is being held, BJP's Pragya Thakur and Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia also cast their votes.

Around 979 candidates are contesting in this phase, while in Delhi, where people from all the seven constituencies are voting today, the heads of the state unit of the BJP, Congress and AAP are contesting each other in the same seat.

BJP candidate from West Bengal's Ghatal constituency, also a former IPS officer and former trusted lieutenant of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was attacked, heckled and pushed to the ground at a polling station in Keshpur village, 145 km from Bengal capital Kolkata.

A Trinamool Congress worker was injured after he was hit by a bullet fired by the bodyguard of Ms Ghosh. In Jhargram's Garbeta, several Trinamool Congress and BJP workers were also injured in clashes. BJP claims Trinamool Congress was trying to capture a booth.

