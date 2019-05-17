Kumari Bank Provides Educational Materials To Community School

Kumari Bank Provides Educational Materials To Community School

May 17, 2019, 7:57 a.m.

Kumari Bank Limited has provided course books from Grade I to Grade VIII to the underprivileged students of Shree Kamal Aadharbhut School of Kamalpokhari Kathmandu.

The Bank distributed essential course books of Grade I to Grade VIII in the school this year as well. The activity was intended to facilitate quality education of the students, igniting hope among the young minds.

The activity is one of the Bank's CSR initiatives towards facilitation of academic enlightenment of the students. Bank's Deputy Chief Executive Officer Rajib Giri handed over the course books to the school's Principal Man Bahadur Khadka.

Kumari Bank, under its CSR portfolio, has been providing support in health, environment, heritage and educational sector.

“We are pledged to continually more impactful contributions to the society in the days ahead,” said a press release issued by the bank.

