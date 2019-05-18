Pritam Acharya Makes A Good Performance In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs On May 18 Edition

Pritam Acharya Makes A Good Performance In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs On May 18 Edition

May 18, 2019, 9:28 p.m.

Pritam Acharya scored good percent on the May 18 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs was organized in Mumbai. Although it is getting tougher now with remaining 9 teenagers at the final stage, Pritam presented his good performance. Last episode he scored one hundred percent in a dance with. Eleven Year Old Acharya is performing well.

Compared to the last week, Acharya improved his performance Today’s performance was much better but there still exist inconsistency.

His fan except that he will repeat his performance today. He was able to pull concentration of audiences through music and songs.

Father of Aayush Ram Krishna also said that his son is doing hard to make better performance. Indian top actors, fans and well wishers in Nepal, India and Nepali leaving abroad are congratulating both through social media.

Although it is getting tougher now with remaining 13 teenagers at the final stage, Pritam presented his best performance.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Seventh Round Of Voting In India Begins, Results Will Announce On May 23
May 19, 2019
UN Headquarter Celebrates Buddha Purnima
May 19, 2019
The Work Of Trishuli 3 B 220 kV Transmission Line Resumed
May 19, 2019
Pakistan Rupee Crash, Reduces All Time Low Against US Dollar
May 19, 2019
Buddha Jayanti Observed In Kathmandu And Lumbini
May 18, 2019

More on Entertainment

Pritam Acharya Scores 99.7 Percent In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs On May 11 Edition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Anuska Shrestha Declares Miss Nepal 2019 By Ayushi Sureka 1 week, 2 days ago
FBPWN Nepali Branding By A Correspondent 1 week, 4 days ago
Pritam Acharya Scores 100 percent In Ludhiyana Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs April 27 Edition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago
60 Second International Film Festival 2019 To Screen Films In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Pritam Acharya Secured 100 Percent On April 20 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champ By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 weeks ago

The Latest

Seventh Round Of Voting In India Begins, Results Will Announce On May 23 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2019
UN Headquarter Celebrates Buddha Purnima By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2019
The Work Of Trishuli 3 B 220 kV Transmission Line Resumed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2019
Pakistan Rupee Crash, Reduces All Time Low Against US Dollar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2019
Buddha Jayanti Observed In Kathmandu And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2019
India Builds Educational Institution In Udayapur District By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75