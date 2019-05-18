Pritam Acharya Makes A Good Performance In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs On May 18 Edition

Pritam Acharya scored good percent on the May 18 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs was organized in Mumbai. Although it is getting tougher now with remaining 9 teenagers at the final stage, Pritam presented his good performance. Last episode he scored one hundred percent in a dance with. Eleven Year Old Acharya is performing well.

Compared to the last week, Acharya improved his performance Today’s performance was much better but there still exist inconsistency.

His fan except that he will repeat his performance today. He was able to pull concentration of audiences through music and songs.

Father of Aayush Ram Krishna also said that his son is doing hard to make better performance. Indian top actors, fans and well wishers in Nepal, India and Nepali leaving abroad are congratulating both through social media.

