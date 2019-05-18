Switch On Franchise Meet-2019

Switch On Franchise Meet-2019

May 18, 2019, 9 p.m.

Switch On, the multi-brand electronic retail chain organized its first franchise meet from May 15-18 in Kathmndu. Switch On is a one-stop solution for all electronic needs and features global brands such as Samsung, Himstar, Bajaj, Ahuja, Timex, Osram etc.

Franchisee partners of Switch On from all across the country participated in the three days meet where they were given training on products, soft skills and accounting for improved performance and enhanced customer experience. The Franchise Meet was intended to help franchise partners to gain competitive advantages through these skills.

Addressing the Franchise Meet, Managing Director of Switch On, Seema Golchha mentioned, “Switch On provides an opportunity to promote small-scale retailers to be part of a nation-wide brand.” Switch On prides on transparency, uniformity and sustainability in all its outlets across Nepal.

Manager Madhav Malla spoke about how Switch On is always conscious towards the customer satisfaction and is focusing to provide international quality standard and world-class products to its customers at the best prices.

Switch On has 22 franchise partners all across the country and is supplying home appliances like television, refrigerators, washing machine, coolers, LED lights, speakers, watches etc.

