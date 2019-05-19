Modi-led Coalition Likely To Win Majority: Exit Polls

Exit Polls Says Modi-led Coalition Likely To Win Majority

May 19, 2019, 8:43 p.m.

PM Narendra Modi's ruling alliance led by right-wing BJP is likely to win a majority in parliament, most exit polls say.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling alliance led by right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win a majority in parliament in the mammoth Indian general elections that ended on Sunday, most exit polls show.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projected to win 287 seats in the 545-member lower house of parliament, called the Lok Sabha, followed by 128 for the Indian National Congress party-led opposition alliance, CVoter exit poll said on Sunday.

According to another poll released by Times Now television, Modi's alliance is likely to win 306 seats, a clear majority. The network projected 142 seats for the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), led by the Indian National Congress.

Another TV channel, Sudarshan News, projected 313 seats to the NDA and 121 to the UPA. To rule, a party needs the support of 272 legislators. Votes are to be counted on Thursday.

One poll by Neta Newsx, however, forecast Modi's alliance falling 30 seats short of a majority.

Exit polls, which have a mixed record in a country with an electorate of 900 million people, were released minutes after India concluded its mammoth seven-phase national elections, which began on April 11.

As the final polling booths closed at 12:30 GMT, a huge security cordon was thrown around the voting machines and boxes of paper votes used in the vote for 542 seats in the world's biggest election.

Modi's constituency in Varanasi, the holy city in Uttar Pradesh state, was also among those to vote.

Acrimonious election

Critics say Modi has stoked fear among the country's Hindu majority of the potential dangers posed by the country's Muslims and Pakistan, and promoted a Hindu-first India.

But Modi's supporters say the prime minister and his allies are simply restoring Hinduism to its rightful place at the core of Indian society.

Is India's BJP a threat to minorities?

The opposition, led by the Indian National Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, have accused him of pursuing divisive policies, neglecting the economy and leaving many farmers in ruin.

Gandhi, 48, tried several lines of attack against Modi, in particular over alleged corruption in a French defence deal and over the plight of farmers and on the economy.

Modi's government fell short on creating jobs for the million Indians entering the labour market every month, the shock introduction of a currency ban in 2016, while Indian banks struggle with huge bad debts.

New Delhi-based Centre for Media Studies estimates that the outlay on this election could top $7bn, making it one of the priciest contests globally, with the lion's share of the spending by the BJP, news agency AFP said.

Courtesy: aljazeera.com

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Traffic Police Recommends Helmet For Pillion To Prevent Fatality In Accident
May 20, 2019
Eight Person Killed And 27 Sustained And In Bus Accident In Trishuli
May 20, 2019
PM Modi Prays In Kedarnath
May 19, 2019
Scott Morrison Declares Victory In Australia Election
May 19, 2019
Seventh Round Of Voting In India Begins, Results Will Announce On May 23
May 19, 2019

More on South Asia

PM Modi Prays In Kedarnath By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 39 minutes ago
Seventh Round Of Voting In India Begins, Results Will Announce On May 23 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Pakistan Rupee Crash, Reduces All Time Low Against US Dollar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Sixth Phase of India’s Parliamentary Elections Concluded, 63.3 Percent Voter Turnout By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
16 Indian Police Commandos Feared Dead In Maoist Attack By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Rahul Gandhi Shares Cute Moment With Sister Priyanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Traffic Police Recommends Helmet For Pillion To Prevent Fatality In Accident By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2019
Eight Person Killed And 27 Sustained And In Bus Accident In Trishuli By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 20, 2019
Scott Morrison Declares Victory In Australia Election By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2019
UN Headquarter Celebrates Buddha Purnima By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2019
The Work Of Trishuli 3 B 220 kV Transmission Line Resumed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 19, 2019
Pritam Acharya Makes A Good Performance In Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs On May 18 Edition By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 18, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.16,March 29-April 18, 2019 (Chaitra. 15, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.15, March 15, 2019 (Chaitra. 01 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75