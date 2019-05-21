Nepal Stresses The Need To Universal Health Coverage

May 21, 2019, 8:05 a.m.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population Upendra Yadav said that for the countries like Nepal, implementing the health related goals and targets means fulfilling the pledge of leaving no-one behind.

He highlighted the needs of mainstreaming health agenda, strengthening primary health care, reducing cost of drugs, minimizing the burden of non-communicable diseases for LDCs and preparing ground for equitable access to quality health care through Universal Health Coverage. DPM Yadav stressed on the importance of effective global partnerships for positive health outcomes.

He said these remarks delivering the national statement of Nepal at the plenary meeting of the seventy-second World Health Assembly which is taking place in Geneva from 20 to 28May 2019.

As the world’s highest policy-making body governed by 194 member states, the Assembly meets every year where Health Ministers’ delegations deliberate and take decisions. The theme for this year’s session is ‘Universal health coverage: leaving no-one

behind’.

Yadav shared the achievements of Nepal in elimination of trachoma last year and meeting rubella control two years ahead of the regional target. He further emphasized upon Nepal’s steps to ensure Universal Health Coverage in the achievement of health related Sustainable Development Goals.

On the sideline meetings, Deputy Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with Ma Xiaowei, Minister of National Health Commission of China. They discussed matters of mutual interest including strengthening bilateral cooperation in health sector.

Later in the afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister Yadav spoke at a WHO side event jointly organized by eight countries including Nepal on the title of ‘Universal health coverage to deliver the Global Strategy on Women’s, Children’s and Adolescents’ Health: re-thinking quality midwifery education’.

Likewise, Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Population Dr. Pushpa Chaudhary spoke as a panelist at the WHO technical briefing titled ‘Towards Global Action Plan for Healthy Lives and Well-Being For All’ and highlighted the priorities placed and challenges to be addressed in pursuing the achievement of health related SDGs in Nepal. Later in the afternoon, Secretary Dr. Chaudhary also spoke as a panelist at a side event on ‘nutrition for health’.

The Nepali delegation to the seventy-second World Health Assembly led by Upendra Yadav, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health and Population, consists of Dr. Pushpa Chaudhary, Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Population, Mani Prasad Bhattarai, Ambassador/Permanent Representative of Nepal, Dr. K. K. Rai, Chief Advisor to the Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Sushil Nath Pyakuryal, Chief Specialist at the Ministry of Health and Population, and other officials of the Ministry and the Mission of Nepal in Geneva.

