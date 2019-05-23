Nepal SBI Bank Joins With Khalti To Faciliate E-banking

Nepal SBI Bank Limited (NSBL) has signed an agreement with Khalti to facilitate its e-banking users for digital payments.

Subhakanta Kanungo, Deputy CEO & COO of NSBL and Manish Modi, Managing Director of Khalti signed an MoU amidst a special event organized at the bank’s head office. Anukool Bhatnagar, (MD & CEO of the bank), and Dhruba Adhikari, Director of Khalti, Dhawal Bharat Dave, Chief Technology Officer, NSBL, and Prabin Acharya, Head of Department (Alternate Banknig Channel, NSBL) were also present in the ceremony.

With this partnership, NSBL customers across Nepal can now avail all digital payments facilities available at Khalti and pay directly via their bank account using Nepal SBI Bank e-Banking services. NSBL customers don’t need to load funds in Khalti wallet to make online payments.

This is the first time NSBL is partnering with a digital wallet in Nepal to facilitate to facilitate its customers to make digital payments via e-Banking channels. This partnership is expected to further help in the adoption of digital payments in Nepal ultimately moving the country towards a cashless economy.

Speaking about the agreement, Khalti’s Manish Modi shared,

“We are glad to sign MoU with Nepal SBI Bank. Now, NSBL users can simply pay for services within the wallet and at various merchants via Khalti. This initiative would help consumers go cashless in payments and facilitate hassle-free transactions. With this partnership, Khalti has taken another step ahead towards its mission of making digital payments possible to all the users in Nepal, ultimately making the nation cashless.”

Similarly, Nepal SBI Bank’s Managing Director & CEO, Anukool Bhatnagar shared,

“We are looking forward for technology to facilitate easy solutions where our customers can fulfill all their banking / financial related requirements using their mobile phones. We are very excited to collaborate with Khalti to provide its seamless digital payment facility to all our customers.”

Nepal SBI Bank is “A” class commercial bank of Nepal, licensed by Nepal Rastra Bank. The bank has been providing banking services from its 116 Offices including 88 Branches, 19 Extension Counters, 1 Intouch Outlet, 7 Regional/Provincial Offices, a Corporate Office and a network of 116 ATMs (including 2 Mobile ATMs and 4 CRMs) across the country.

Started in January 2017, Khalti is an emerging mobile payment solution in Nepal. It provides various utility bill payment services, mobile recharge, DTH recharge, domestic flight booking, movie ticketing, event ticketing, hotel booking, newspaper subscriptions, and payments at online shopping sites among various other digital payments services. Khalti is a licensed Payment Service Provider from Nepal Rastra Bank. Currently, more than 8,00,000 people regularly use Khalti for various bill payments services.