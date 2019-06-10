Pritam Acharya and Aaush KC Reach Show Outstanding Performance At Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Final Round

Two competitors from Nepal Pritam Acharya and Aaush KC, who reach at the final six of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs, have again shown outstanding achievement on Sunday shows. They reached at the final on the basis of decisive votes given by spectators. Out of nine participants, three were eliminated last week.

Along with Acharya and KC, Astha Das, Anushka Patra, Mohamad Faij and Sugandha Date also secured the place in final.

Compared to the last week, Acharya improved his performance Today’s performance was much better but there still exist inconsistency.

His fan except that he will repeat his performance today. He was able to pull concentration of audiences through music and songs.

Let me congratulate both Pritam Acharya and Ayush KC for their outstanding achievement in the SARE GA MA PA reality show of Z tv. From their performance, it is clear that they have the talent and have the bright future in the field of music. Both of them are still kids. They need to complete their education and continue their training in music. Therefore, it would be highly desirable for the big houses or known sponsors to support Pritam and Ayush in completing their eduction and helping them in their pursuit of being great artists/singers of tomorrow. Those supporting this posting of mine may like to give it a wide sharing.