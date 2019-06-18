Government Withdraws Guthi Bill, NIPJSC To Continue Protest Rally Tomorrow

Government Withdraws Guthi Bill, NIPJSC To Continue Protest Rally Tomorrow

June 18, 2019, 8:49 p.m.

Despite the withdrawal of Guthi Bill by the government and Prime Minister’s address, National Identity Protection Joint Struggle Committee (NIPJSC) convener Ganpati Lal Shrestha calls all Nepali to come to Mandala to demonstrate against the recent bill.

Issuing a statement on behalf of NIPJSC, convener Shrestha said that Prime Minister and concerned ministry are yet to realize their mistake and understand the basic of Guthi. The statement said that the government is still acting as arrogant. This is the reason the committee has decided to hold the mass demonstration as word of warning.

64430193_2389173711135449_1038935048255963136_n.jpg

After the growing public pressure, the governments finally have withdrawn the Guthi bill. Minister of Land Management, Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation Padhma Kumari Aryal said that the government has decided to withdraw the Guthi Bill.

Since last one month, massive oppositions in both the houses and street has been under way.

