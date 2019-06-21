Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Resumes Its Operation

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Resumes Its Operation

June 21, 2019, 11:46 a.m.

Closed for week following a strikes by its worker, Hyatt Regency Kathamndu Resumes Its Operation. The management expressed the hope that this kind of situation canno arrise in future.

"As a result of unlawful strike by the union leadership and the colleagues at the hotel not being able to join their duty in spite of repeated requests by the management, the hotel remained inoperable for a few days and suffered substantial damages in terms of loss of business and image. However post a letter issued by the Labour Department asking all concerned to resolve the issue amicably, the associates at the hotel have now been allowed to resume their duties by the union," said a press release issued by Director of Public RelationTaragaon Regency Hotels Ltd.

"The associates themselves have also assured the Management in a gathering at the hotel on June 19, 2019 about their commitment to support in refraining from such unlawful activities in the future and working towards promoting Nepal as a destination especially with Visit Nepal 2020 being planned in a grand way by the Government of Nepal. The hotel also seeks the support of the union and their Central Committee to not hamper hotel’s operation in the future and should any issues arise it will be amicably resolved through dialogue within the concerned stakeholders rather than affect the business of the hotel, which is detrimental to the tourism industry, and the image of Nepal," writes the press release.

"The hotel, in the future looks forward to continue to be one of the premium hotels in the country and work towards achieving the goals set by the Visit Nepal 2020 committee in attracting two million tourist. It prides itself as being the hotel of choice for Heads of State while being a part of special moments in our guests lives be it during their weddings or other events. In our efforts to continue to strive to deliver a level of service and quality as a Hyatt, the hotel would like to apologize to all those guests who were inconvenienced due to this incident. "

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Shangrila Development Bank Signs MoU With Khalti
Jun 21, 2019
Fourth International Conference On Belt And Road Inaugurated In Kathmandu
Jun 21, 2019
Biplav-led CPN Cader Killed In Cross-Firing
Jun 21, 2019
6 Chinese And 11 Nepalese Trapped In A Tunnel Rescued Safely
Jun 21, 2019
Monsoon Will Likely To Bring Rains In Eastern And Central Nepal
Jun 21, 2019

More on Tourism

Himalayan Travel Mart 2019 Concludes Unveiling Diverse Spirits of the Himalayas! By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 17 hours ago
Pizza & Pasta 2019: Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Presents A Two Weeks Long Authentic Italian By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu Celebrates Global Wellness By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Hotel Yak & Yeti Plants Trees By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
MAHARAJKUMARI RAMA MALLA Admirable Reception By Keshab Poudel 2 weeks ago
Biryani And Beer Promotion At Radisson Hotel Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago

The Latest

Shangrila Development Bank Signs MoU With Khalti By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2019
Fourth International Conference On Belt And Road Inaugurated In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2019
Biplav-led CPN Cader Killed In Cross-Firing By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2019
6 Chinese And 11 Nepalese Trapped In A Tunnel Rescued Safely By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2019
Monsoon Will Likely To Bring Rains In Eastern And Central Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2019
ICC World Cup Cricket: Australia Defeat Bangladesh By 48 Runs By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 207/074-756) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.18, May 3 -16,2019 (Baisakh.20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.17, April 19-May 2 2019 (Baisakh.06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75