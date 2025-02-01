IME Group's Ila Comfort Hotel has commenced operations in Baglung District.

IME Group has invested in the operation of IIa Comfort Hotel in Baglung. The hotel, located in Baglung Bazar, will offer high-quality services to tourists and visitors to the Gandaki region and local tourist attractions accessible via the Kali Gandaki Corridor and Madhya Pahari Lok Marg.

The Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, officially inaugurated the hotel's services during a ceremony in Baglung on Saturday.

During the opening ceremony, Minister Pandey praised IME Group for their investment in tourism infrastructure, emphasizing the positive impact it has had on Nepal's tourism industry. He highlighted tourism as a key driver of economic growth for Nepal and expressed the government's commitment to its promotion.

Minister Krishna Pathak of Gandaki Province Government also commended IME Group for their contributions to tourism infrastructure development nationwide and encouraged further investment in Gandaki Province.

He noted that President Dhakal's investments span all seven provinces, with some reported obstacles in certain areas. He extended an invitation for IME Group to consider investing in Gandaki Province. “We, the people of Gandaki, extend a warm welcome to you to develop more tourism infrastructure.”

Chandra Prasad Dhakal, Chairman of IME Group and Chairman of Federation of Nepal Industry and Commerce, expressed his confidence that the newly opened hotel in Baglung will help boost tourism in the region.

He emphasized his commitment to investing in tourism infrastructure, such as hotels and taxis, across all seven provinces of Nepal. This investment aims to address the needs of Nepalis who often seek opportunities abroad due to limited investment and job prospects in the country.

Dhakal highlighted the potential benefits of investing in the tourism and hydropower sectors, stating that such investments can lead to economic growth and improve the standard of living for citizens. Therefore, the focus remains on investing in these sectors to bring about positive outcomes.

This newly inaugurated hotel in Baglung will offer high-quality services and facilities for tourists and other guests, aiming to attract more visitors from India and China through the Kali Gandaki Corridor via Sunauli in India and the Korla border with China. The hotel is expected to boost tourism, economic growth, and cultural development in Baglung and the wider Kali Gandaki region.

Federal MPs Deepak Giri and Jeevan Pariyar, along with Baglung Municipality Mayor Basant Shrestha and Baglung Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Naresh Kandel, highlighted the positive impact of the hotel on tourism infrastructure in the area and encouraged further investment. With an investment of approximately 30 crore rupees, this hotel is set to raise the bar for quality accommodation options in Baglung.

Spread across almost 4 ropanis of land, Ila Comfort Baglung features 30 well-designed rooms, including 27 guest rooms, two suites, and a Pent House. Each room is meticulously prepared to offer a unique experience in hospitality.

Sachin Dhakal, the Head of Ila Hotels and Resorts, emphasized that the brand aims to redefine stays in Baglung by creating unforgettable experiences. Dhakal stated, "At Ila Comfort Baglung, we don't just offer rooms; we craft memories that will linger long after our guests have left."

Situated just 1.5 hours away from Pokhara Airport, the hotel is easily accessible for both local and international travelers, with regular public transport services available every 30 minutes between Pokhara and Baglung.

Ila Comfort Baglung is the initial step in the brand's expansion plan for Ila hotels. Plans are underway to open an Ila hotel in Gaindakotma, Nawalparasi, with future plans to extend services to all seven provinces of Nepal.