Guthi Bill Withdrawn

Following a massive protest in Kathmandu Valley and other parts of the country Minister of Land Management, Cooperative and Poverty Alleviation, Padma Kumar Arya withdraws controversial Guthi Bill from National Assembly.

The controversial Guthi Bill has been unanimously withdrawn from the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Minister Aryal proposed for withdrawal of the bill during the meeting today. And it was withdrawn unanimously.

Withdrawing the bill, minister Aryal accused Nepali Congress and stake holders for opposing the bill without going to the content. She blamed Nepali Congress for the crisis on Guthi bill.

Minister Aryal also revealed that thousands of hectors of Guthi land has already registered to the name of tenants under a decision taken by Nepali Congress. She said that the government will bring another bill after wider consultations with stake holder.

During the voting, ruling party members silent and NC members voted in favor of withdrawing the bill.

Earlier, the bill was registered in the NA on April 30 and presented to the House on May 2 and discussion was held on the bill seven days later.