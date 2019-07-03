Brazil Beat Argentina, Through To Copa America Final

Brazil advances to the final of the Copa America for the first time since 2007. Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino were enough to defeat Argentina tonight, although it was far from a classic performance from Tite's men. Brazil 2-0 Argentina

The Selecao were the more clinical side in the final third, taking their two clear-cut opportunities in front of goal. Argentina was made to rue its missed chances as Sergio Aguero struck the bar, while Lionel Messi was denied by the post.

Brazil is still yet to concede in the tournament and it will take that defensive resilience into the final where it will play either Chile or Peru as it attempts to win the title for a fifth time.

Argentina has failed once again on the major stage, while Messi was also off the boil not for the first time in a leading tournament. It will have to pick itself up for the third-place playoff on Saturday to end its campaign on a high note.

The ole chants are out from the Brazil fans as their side move the ball seamlessly around the pitch. Dani Alves fires a cross in from the right towards Firmino, forcing Foyth to head behind. The corner gives Brazil a further opportunity to take time off the clock.

The first goal saw Firmino tee up Jesus. The Manchester City man now returns the favour. He produces a brilliant run on the counter, beating the challenge of Otamendi to surge into the left inside channel. He keeps his footing under pressure before cutting back onto his right foot, spots Firmino in space and picks him out. Firmino is left with a simple finish to double his side's lead, putting the host in a commanding position in the contest.

Substitute Javier de Paul is replaced by Giovani Lo Celso. Lo Celso came on as a sub in the quarterfinal against Venezuela and scored the second goal. Can he make an impact tonight too?

