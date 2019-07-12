COAS General Thapa Attended Women Peace And Security Network Meeting

Chief of Army Staff General Purna Chandra Thapa attended a first Women Peace and Security CHODS Network Meeting at UN headquarters in New York. Organized by British Armed force, high-level military delegations are attending the program.

During his presence, COAS Thapa also met deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Jane Mohammed, Chief Director of Military Support, Korean Armed Forces, Lt Gen Boo, Sukjong, Under-Secretary-General (USG) for Department of Political and Peace building Affairs (DPPA) Rosemary A Dicarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean Pierre Lacroix and United Nations Military Adviser for Peacekeeping Operations (MILAD), Lt Gen Carlos H Loitey separately.

During the meeting matter of bilateral interest and mutual interest were discussed. Acceding to a press release issued by Public Relations and Information Directorate of Nepal Army, COAS General Thapa will attend the third Chiefs of Defense Conference.