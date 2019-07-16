Two Dead, 40 Trapped As 100-Year-old Structure Collapsed In Dongri

Two Dead, 40 Trapped As 100-Year-old Structure Collapsed In Dongri

July 16, 2019, 2:56 p.m.

Mumbai Dongri Building Collapse live updates: Officials from the Mumbai Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting rescue operations with the help of locals in the area.

Mumbai Dongri Building Collapse live updates: Several people are feared trapped under the debris.

Mumbai Dongri Building Collapse Live Updates: At least two people were killed after a four-storey building came crashing down in Mumbai’s Dongri area on Tuesday. Over 40 others are feared trapped in the debris. Officials from the Mumbai Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting rescue operations with the help of locals in the area.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said at least 15 families were feared trapped in the debris. He added that the building is 100-years-old, and had been considered for redevelopment, but an investigation was required to check if the work had begun.

The ground-plus-four-storey ‘Kesarbai’ building, located in a densely populated narrow lane in Dongri’s Tandel Street, crashed around 11.40 am, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) disaster management cell said. The building was part of a cluster of houses located near the Abdul Hamid Dargah on the Mohammed Ali Road in Dongri. Some part of the building was left standing after the collapse. The incident has been classified as a level-2 disaster by authorities.

News and Photo Courtesy: Indian Express

