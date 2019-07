Embassy of Nepal in London jointly with Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) has launched bus branding Campaign in London.

According to a press release issue by Embassy of Nepal London, around 50 Routemaster buses with Nepal Lifetime Experiences will be running through the major spots. The Campaign will be for 2 weeks.

Nepalis ambassador to United Kingdom Dr. Durga Bahadur Subedi said that this campaign will promotes Nepalese tourism market in United Kingdom.