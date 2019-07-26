Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Thailand Achieve Hepatitis B control: WHO

Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Thailand Achieve Hepatitis B control: WHO

July 26, 2019, 9:17 p.m.

Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Thailand have become the first countries in WHO South-East Asia Region to achieve Hepatitis B control, with prevalence of the deadly disease dropping to less than one per cent among five-year-old children, the World Health Organization announced today.

“Unwavering determination to reach every child, everywhere, every time, with life-saving Hepatitis B vaccines through childhood immunisation, has made this achievement possible. These successes are a testimony of the countries’ commitment to health of their people, and the untiring efforts being made by health workers and communities for the well-being of children,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia.

Poonam WHO.jpg

The Expert Panel for Verification of Hepatitis B Control in WHO South-East Asia Region recommended verification of Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Thailand, after reviewing childhood immunisation data that showed consistent over 90% coverage with Hepatitis B vaccine doses provided during infancy for past many years. Studies conducted among five-year old children in these countries corroborated the high immunisation rates, and that Hepatitis B prevalence in these four countries among children was less than one per cent.

Children across 11 countries of WHO South-East Asia Region get three doses of Hepatitis B containing vaccines in their first year of life under national immunisation program. Eight countries also administer Hepatitis B vaccine birth dose crucial to prevent mother-to-child transmission of the disease.

Preventing Hepatitis B infection in infancy substantially reduces chronic infections and cases of liver cancer and cirrhosis in adulthood.

Hepatitis B control through immunisation gained momentum in the WHO South-East Asia Region with countries endorsing it as a target by 2020, as part of the South-East Asia Regional Vaccine Action Plan.

WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Hepatitis in the Region, Amitabh Bachchan’s, advocacy added impetus to efforts against hepatitis, Dr Khetrapal Singh said.

These achievements come days before the World Hepatitis Day which focuses this year on ‘Invest in eliminating hepatitis.’

“Hepatitis can be easily prevented and also treated. Member countries must continue to spread awareness about Hepatitis and scale up other preventive measures such as safe injection, safe blood and infection prevention and control,” the Regional Director said.

Though preventable, viral hepatitis kills 410 000 people in WHO South-East Asia Region every year, mostly people in their productive years. Nearly 90 million people suffer from chronic liver disease that is driving rates of liver cancer and cirrhosis in the Region.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal China Ink Landmark Air Agreement, China To Allow Nepalese Airlines To Fly In 15 Destinations
Jul 26, 2019
World Vision Shares Best Practices And Annual Progress With Stakeholders
Jul 26, 2019
Ambassador Acharya Pays A Courtesy Call To External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar
Jul 26, 2019
Sixteen Nepali Government Officers Leaving To Korea For Master’s Degree
Jul 26, 2019
A Year After Nirmala Panta's Rape And Murder
Jul 26, 2019

More on Health

Newly Constructed Building Of Paropakar Maternity Hospital and Bir Hospital Inaugurated By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks ago
Expand Contraceptive choice. Her life. Her choice. Our future: UNFPA Executive Director Dr. Natalia Kanem By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Sri Lanka Eliminates Measles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago
Lychees Blame For Outbreak Of Fever In Bihar, Death Toll 160 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
University Research Identifies ‘Barriers To Healthcare’ In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Tuberculosis Kills 5000-9000 Every Year In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

Nepal China Ink Landmark Air Agreement, China To Allow Nepalese Airlines To Fly In 15 Destinations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2019
World Vision Shares Best Practices And Annual Progress With Stakeholders By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2019
Ambassador Acharya Pays A Courtesy Call To External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2019
Sixteen Nepali Government Officers Leaving To Korea For Master’s Degree By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2019
A Year After Nirmala Panta's Rape And Murder By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2019
Nabil Opens ATM At Lalitpur Metropolitan City By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 26, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584

VOL 12 No.19, May 17 –06 June, 2019 (Jestha 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75