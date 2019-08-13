U.S. Embassy Denies Visa To Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane

Aug. 13, 2019, 11:40 a.m.

U.S. Embassy has rejected a visa to Nepal's national cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane today. He applied U.S. Visa to go to Caribbean country to play Caribbean Primer League.

Cricketer Lamichhane has applied transit visa of United Sates to go to Carrabin.

Sandeep Lamichhane tweeted "Today I visited @USEmbassyNepal to get the visa of USA for the upcoming @CPL 2019 tournament. Being a National Cricket Player representing my country in the various leagues since 2016 around the world, i got big surprise to see my visa got rejected. @PM_Nepal @USAmbNepal"U.S. Embassy Denies Visa To Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane

Twitter.jpg

"I was smiling and i was literally speechless to see all this, having all the proper documents i got this surprise. Being a sportsperson, its gonna be a bit hard for me to go and participate in @CPL for @BIMTridents @hello_sarkar @PradeepgyawaliK @MofaNepal."

