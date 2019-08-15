Coca-Cola Launches “Coca-Cola Cap Ma Car Offer”

Coca-Cola Launches “Coca-Cola Cap Ma Car Offer”

Aug. 15, 2019, 1:43 p.m.

Coca-Cola, the most preferred beverage brand in Nepal has launched “Coca-Cola Cap ma Car Offer”, one of biggest promotional campaign for this year for its consumers. Coca-Cola Brand has always connected with the consumers through unique campaigns and providing its consumers exciting and unforgettable experiences, This time Coca-Cola in Nepal is providing an opportunity to upgrade their ride by offering a chance to win a Tata Tiago Car and also, a LG LED TV every hour.

As a part of promotional campaign consumers can enjoy the especially marked promotional bottles of 500 ml, 1.15 liter and 2.25 liter pack sizes of Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and participate in the contest and be a part of the draw. Lucky draw is conducted daily where consumers can get chance to win brand new LG LED TV every hour and win an all new Tata Tiago Car as a lucky draw prize.

To participate in this campaign, consumers have to look under the cap where 8 digit unique codes is available, type the unique code and send SMS to 36768. The message will be verified and sent for hourly lucky draw after that it is sent to bumper lucky draw. The valid confirmation will be sent to consumer and winners are also informed shortly. One needs to retain the cap of the bottle with the printed code to claim the prize.

This offer is valid till 31st August 2019. Stocks without this offer are also available. T&C details can be obtained from national daily or follow the official Facebook page of Coca-Cola in Nepal www.facebook.com/cocacolanpl

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kwati Day 2019: Kwati Food For Health
Aug 15, 2019
Embassy of India Kathmandu Celebrates 73rd Independence Day Of India
Aug 15, 2019
Fifty Two Nepalese Students Receive Erasmus Plus Scholarships
Aug 15, 2019
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu launches Sichuan Food Festival
Aug 15, 2019
Kumbheshwar Festival 2019
Aug 15, 2019

More on Economy

Gold Prices In Nepal At All Time High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 2 hours ago
BBIN-MVA Is Highly Important For Nepal: Secretary Adhikari By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago
Reliance Life Insurance Ties-Up With Khalti For Digital Payment Service By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Gold Rises As Trade War Escalates By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 9 hours ago
Redmi K20 Series Hits Nepal Market With Cutting-edge Tech By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 22 hours ago
Agriculture Development Bank Joins Connect IPS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 22 hours ago

The Latest

Kwati Day 2019: Kwati Food For Health By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2019
Embassy of India Kathmandu Celebrates 73rd Independence Day Of India By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2019
Fifty Two Nepalese Students Receive Erasmus Plus Scholarships By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2019
Hyatt Regency Kathmandu launches Sichuan Food Festival By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2019
Kumbheshwar Festival 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2019
Now Every Indian Can Say Confidently 'One Nation, One Constitution: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 15, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.20, Jun 07 –27 June, 2019 (Jestha 24, 2076/074-75) Online Register Number: DOI 584