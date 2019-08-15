Coca-Cola Launches “Coca-Cola Cap Ma Car Offer”

Coca-Cola, the most preferred beverage brand in Nepal has launched “Coca-Cola Cap ma Car Offer”, one of biggest promotional campaign for this year for its consumers. Coca-Cola Brand has always connected with the consumers through unique campaigns and providing its consumers exciting and unforgettable experiences, This time Coca-Cola in Nepal is providing an opportunity to upgrade their ride by offering a chance to win a Tata Tiago Car and also, a LG LED TV every hour.

As a part of promotional campaign consumers can enjoy the especially marked promotional bottles of 500 ml, 1.15 liter and 2.25 liter pack sizes of Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta and participate in the contest and be a part of the draw. Lucky draw is conducted daily where consumers can get chance to win brand new LG LED TV every hour and win an all new Tata Tiago Car as a lucky draw prize.

To participate in this campaign, consumers have to look under the cap where 8 digit unique codes is available, type the unique code and send SMS to 36768. The message will be verified and sent for hourly lucky draw after that it is sent to bumper lucky draw. The valid confirmation will be sent to consumer and winners are also informed shortly. One needs to retain the cap of the bottle with the printed code to claim the prize.

This offer is valid till 31st August 2019. Stocks without this offer are also available. T&C details can be obtained from national daily or follow the official Facebook page of Coca-Cola in Nepal www.facebook.com/cocacolanpl