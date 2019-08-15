Kwati Day 2019: Kwati Food For Health

Today is a day of Kwati in Nepal. Kwati is a traditional Nepalese dish which is a thick stew of several kinds of beans. The beans used in this dish are kidney beans, black-eyed peas, chickpeas, soyabean, mung bean, green bean, black bean and white beans. It’s a healthy and wholesome family meal. Kwati is mainly eaten during Janai Purnima/ Rakshya Bhandan in Nepal.

In Newari, it means Kwa hot and Ti means soup. It is a mixed soup of nine types of sprouted beans. It is a traditional Nepalese dish consumed on the festival of Gun Punhi, the full moon day of Gunlā which is the tenth month in the Nepal Era lunar calendar.The day also coincides with Shravan Poornima of the month of Shravan in the Hindu lunisolar calendar which is celebrated as Janāi Purnimā (Raksha Bandhan), the festival of the sacred thread. The festival occurs in August.

According to wikipedia, Kwāti is eaten as a delicacy and for its health benefits and ritual significance.Kwati is known to be a healthy food. They say that it cures cold, cough and is one of the best foods for women in their maternity leave. Since, it contains varieties of beans, this recipe is loaded with proteins and thus helps weak/sick people to regain their energy.

The beans are soaked in water for three to four days until they have sprouted. They are boiled with various spices to make a thick soup. Lovage seeds are bloomed in oil and added to it as the special seasoning. Flatbread cut into one-and-a-half-inch squares can be boiled with the kwāti for variety.[

How To prepare

In a large bowl, soak the beans four to fivenights. The mix of beans is quite colourful. Drain the water and keep aside (Some people also keep it for 2-3 days till it sprouts! You can try it too)

Heat the oil in a pressure cooker and add the cumin seeds, black mustard seeds, fennel seeds and lovage seeds. When the seeds start spluttering, then add the onion-ginger-garlic paste and fry for 3-4 minutes.

Add the sprouted mixed beans, cumin powder, chilli powder, turmeric, coriander powder and salt and mix well and fry for 5 minutes until the beans are nicely coated with all the masalas.

Add the chopped tomatoes and cook for another 2-3 minutes. Then add 5 cups of water to the cooker and pressure cook for 20-25 minutes.

Release the steam and check that the beans are cooked until they are tender. By this time, most of the water will have dried up. Add about 2 cups of warm water and boil it for couple of minutes until you get the desired consistency. Depending upon your preference, the soup can be made thicker or thinner.

Garnish with chopped green onions and serve with rice.