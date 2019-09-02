Teej Special: Women At Koteshwor Shiva Temples (Photo Feature)

A large number of Nepali women devotees reaches at Koteshwor Temple and other Shiva Temple early in the morning to worship Lord Shiva.
There were a long queue of women devotees waiting to perform puja pay respect to lord Shiva to fulfill her wishes.
