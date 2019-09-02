Teej Special: Women At Koteshwor Shiva Temples (Photo Feature)

Teej Special: Women At Koteshwor Shiva Temples (Photo Feature)

Sept. 2, 2019, 7:24 a.m.

A large number of Nepali women devotees reaches at Koteshwor Temple and other Shiva Temple early in the morning to worship Lord Shiva.

There were a long queue of women devotees waiting to perform puja pay respect to lord Shiva to fulfill her wishes.

70449044_438512323431923_8875178711750541312_n (1).jpg

70449044_438512323431923_8875178711750541312_n.jpg

69948760_473367806845997_5470995127658872832_n (1).jpg

70407505_383123302304085_880099396643979264_n.jpg

69591458_667315570420583_8453002247100432384_n (1).jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Samir Phuyal Wins Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2019
Sep 02, 2019
Haritalika Teej Observes Throughout Nepal
Sep 02, 2019
Chinese Hackers Arrested With Huge Amount Of Theft Money
Sep 02, 2019
Weather Forecast For September 2: Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal
Sep 02, 2019
Heavy Rain May Block Badrinath-Kedarnath Highway During Next 12 To 18 Hours
Sep 02, 2019

More on Festivals and Culture

Haritalika Teej Observes Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
Kushe Aunsi: Nepal’s Father’s Day By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago
Festival Season By Perrine Aguiar 1 week ago
Krishna Janmashtami Observed In Patan Krishna Mandir (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Krishna Janmashtami 2019: How Different Places Celebrate Birth of Vishnu's 8th Avatar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Gaijatra Observed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

Samir Phuyal Wins Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2019
Chinese Hackers Arrested With Huge Amount Of Theft Money By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2019
Weather Forecast For September 2: Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2019
Heavy Rain May Block Badrinath-Kedarnath Highway During Next 12 To 18 Hours By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 02, 2019
TVET Instructors Training Completed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2019
Weather Forecast September 1: Partly To Generally Cloudy In Eastern And Central Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 01, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 02 ,Aug.02 –22 Aug., 2019(Sharwan 17, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 01 ,July 19 –01 Aug., 2019 (Sharwan 03, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.21, June 28 –18 July, 2019 (Ashad 13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75