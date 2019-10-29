Nepal Sambat 1140 Today

Nepal Sambat 1140 Today

Oct. 29, 2019, 8:35 a.m.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and main opposition party leader Sher Bahadur Deuba have wished peace, happiness, prosperity and progress to all Nepali brothers and sisters at home and abroad on the occasion of Nepal Sambat 1140.

In best wishes messages, they extended best wishes among all, saying Nepal Sambat, the New Year of Newar Community, could disseminate the message of national unity and prosperity among all Nepalis.

They said that Nepal Sambat would encourage all Nepalis to be united.

Sankhadhar_statue.jpg

Nepal Sambat 1140 Kachhala Tho Paru (Tuesday) is an unequal day – much different from any other ordinary day in any measurable aspect. The golden rays of the rising sun stroking the pinnacles of the majestic Himalayas on this day heralds in a brand New Year in Nepal and aspires all Nepalis, wherever they be, to recollect, rejoice and reconcile for an altogether new beginning.

According to an article in The Himalayan Times, it was then 1139 years ago that an ordinary lay citizen, neither a king nor a saint, by the name of Sankhadhar Sakhwa, who came into a large fortune by way of gold in the sand, with a pure Nepali heart pounding in his chest, redeemed all his countrymen of all their debts and dues so that they all could wipe their tears and look up front to an altogether new life and a new beginning.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

