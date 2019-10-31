Twitter To Ban All Political Advertising

Twitter To Ban All Political Advertising

Oct. 31, 2019, 8:30 a.m.

Twitter is to ban all political advertising worldwide, saying that the reach of such messages "should be earned, not bought".

"While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics," company CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted.

Social media rival Facebook recently ruled out a ban on political ads. News of the ban divided America's political camps for the 2020 election.

Brad Parscale, manager of President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, said the ban was "yet another attempt by the left to silence Trump and conservatives".

But Bill Russo, spokesman for the campaign to elect Democratic front-runner Joe Biden, said: "When faced with a choice between ad dollars and the integrity of our democracy, it is encouraging that, for once, revenue did not win out."

Reacting to the move, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg defended his company's policy. "In a democracy, I don't think it's right for private companies to censor politicians or the news," he said during a conference call with journalists.

Twitter's ban will be enforced from 22 November, with full details released by 15 November. Internet political ads, he said, presented "entirely new challenges to civic discourse".

These challenges included "machine learning-based optimisation of messaging", "micro-targeting, unchecked misleading information, and deep fakes".

"It's not credible," he wrote, "for us to say: 'We're working hard to stop people from gaming our systems to spread misleading info, buuut if someone pays us to target and force people to see their political ad…well...they can say whatever they want!'"

Countering the argument that the new policy might be seen as favouring leaders already in office, he pointed out that "many social movements reach massive scale without any political advertising".

Ads in support of voter registration would not be affected by the ban, he added.

How is news of the ban playing out?

Hillary Clinton, the former Democratic candidate who lost to Mr Trump in the 2016 presidential election, welcomed Twitter's ban and appeared to challenge Facebook to rethink its stance.

Courtesy: BBC

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

3 Killed And 46 Injured In A Bus Accident In Sankhu
Oct 31, 2019
At Least 65 Killed In Pakistan Punjab Train Fire
Oct 31, 2019
Chhath Festival Begins
Oct 31, 2019
ADB To Support Pokhara and Mugling Road Expansion Project
Oct 31, 2019
Weather Forecast October 31: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country
Oct 31, 2019

More on International

At Least 65 Killed In Pakistan Punjab Train Fire By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Britain To Hold Snap Election On December 12 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Thai King Fires Four More Palace Officials By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
British PM Boris Johnson To Try Again For 12 December Election After MPs Reject Plan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago
ISIS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Is Dead By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 2 hours ago
Asia-Pacific Revenues And Livelihoods Threatened By Allan Dow 2 weeks ago

The Latest

3 Killed And 46 Injured In A Bus Accident In Sankhu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2019
Chhath Festival Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2019
ADB To Support Pokhara and Mugling Road Expansion Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2019
Weather Forecast October 31: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2019
CAN Appoint Gyanendra Malla As A New Captain By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019
Nepal’s Second Longest Bridge Opens For Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-7

VOL 13 NO 04 ,Sep.06 –26 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 20, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 03 ,Aug.23 –05 Sep., 2019(Bhadra 06, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75