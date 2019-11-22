Everest Bank Handovers Hemodialysis Machine To Manipal Hospital

Nov. 22, 2019, 5:28 p.m.

Everest Bank Ltd. has handed over one unit of Hemodialysis machine to Manipal Hospital. The new machine will help to reduce the waiting time for kidney patients.

Under Corporate Social Responsibility Program, EBL has organized various social programs for the benefit of the people at large and has always focused on customer's benefit & satisfaction with its theme 'Service with Smile'.

The machine was handed over to the Dean of Manipal Hospital BM Nagpal by Rajiv Jain, DGM Everest Bank Ltd. In the presence of Col. A. Chambial SM Defence Attache, Embassy of India, and various other officials of Pension Paying Office, Pokhara and Manipal Hospital.

The machine was inaugurated by Lt. Gen Shantanu Dayal, AVSM, SM, VSM, DG, DC & W.

EBL presently has Customer Base of over 10 Lacs, one of the highest in the industry. Everest Bank has been awarded with Best Managed Commercial Bank, 2019. Further, the Bank recently adjudged as best rated bank among commercial banks under CAMELS rating. Presently the Bank is rendering professionalized & efficient banking services through its widest domestic network of 94 branches, 28 Revenue Collection Counters, 122 ATMs and also through its widest global network.

