Nepal And Sri Lanka Need To Expand Tourism

Nov. 30, 2019, 8:24 a.m.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Nepal Himalee Arunatilake visited Confederation of Nepalese Industries (CNI) and discussed trade expansion and promotion of Lumbini and foreign investment issues with the office barriers of CNI.

Welcoming Ambassador of Sri Lanka, president of CNI Satish Kumar More said that Nepal and Sri Lanka is yet to exploit the immense possibility of expansion bilateral trade and investment.

President More said that CNI is interested to collaborate with Sri Lankan Embassy to promote tourism in Lumbini in the context of opening of Gautam Buddha International Airport in Lumbini.

According to a press release issued by CNI Sri Lankan ambassador Himalee Arunatilake also spoke during the program.

