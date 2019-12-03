Nepali Customers Book 150 Units of British Brand MG Electric Vehicles

Dec. 3, 2019, 6:08 p.m.

Nepali Customers book 150 Units of British Brand MG (Morris Garages MG Zs Electric Vehicles. Paramount Motors Pvt. Ltd., authorized importer and distributor of MG vehicles in Nepal had opened its pre-booking in July for its new variant Electric SUV MG ZS Electric Vehicles.

With the introductory price of Rs. 49, 99,000/-.So far the company has received more than 150 units booking for the vehicles.

The new electrical SUV offering ensures safety with 6 airbags, features premium panoramic sunroof and comfortable electrical adjustable seats. Besides that, it also features 3 driving modes offering and KERS (Kinetic energy Regeneration System) better customization for drivers to specify how they like to drive.

96 year old British brand MG (Morris Garages) is in the high demand in the Europe, Netherlands, Norway, India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East and Nepal. SAIC motor has received 3000 unit order from Europe for this brand of electric vehicles.

The 500 units of MG ZS ELECTRIC VEHICLE will be exported to Netherland and Norway this month. The car has been met with a positive response since it was launched in the UK, the Netherlands and Norway in the latter half of this year, receiving more than 3,000 orders from the three countries so far and it has also been receiving overwhelming responses from Nepal.

MG has established a complete auto industrial chain across the world by setting up R&D centers in London, Silicon Valley, and Tel Aviv, vehicle manufacturing bases in Thailand, Indonesia, and India, 93 overseas auto parts manufacturing bases across the world.MG products are sold in more than 60 countries across the world.

