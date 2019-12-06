Everest Bank Donated School Van

Everest Bank Donated School Van To Self-help Group For Cerebral Palsy, Nepal

Dec. 6, 2019, 7:28 p.m.

Everest Bank Ltd. has handed over one Unit School -Van to Self-help Group for Cerebral Palsy, Nepal (SGCP) located Dhapakhel, lalitpur under Corporate Social Responsibility Program.

SGCP is a non-governmental and non- profit organization fully committed to helping children and adults with cerebral palsy and to providing emotional and practical support to their parents. EBL has organized various social programs for the benefit of the people at large and has always focused on customer's benefit & satisfaction with its theme 'Service with Smile'.

The School-Van was handed over to Bimal Lal Shrestha, Chief Executive Officer of SGCP Jointly by Baal Gopal Baidya-Director & Gajendra Kumar Negi, CEO of the bank in the presence bank officials and SGCP team

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

India On Top In Medal Tally With 82 Gold, Nepal In Second with 41 Gold In SAG 2019
Dec 06, 2019
KOICA Volunteer Supported To Build A Multimedia Lab i
Dec 06, 2019
Not To Proceed Clearing the Forest In Nijgadh Till Another Order : Supreme Court
Dec 06, 2019
Prithvi Bahadur Pande Honored
Dec 06, 2019
Gaurika Singh Bags Second Gold Medal In SAG Swimming
Dec 06, 2019

More on Economy

Prithvi Bahadur Pande Honored By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
ECONOMY Growth To Decline By A Correspondent 12 hours, 7 minutes ago
ADB TRIPARTITE REVIW Making Progress By A Correspondent 1 day, 10 hours ago
Nepali Customers Book 150 Units of British Brand MG Electric Vehicles By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
OnePlus 7T Pro launched in Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Nepal And Sri Lanka Need To Expand Tourism By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

India On Top In Medal Tally With 82 Gold, Nepal In Second with 41 Gold In SAG 2019 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2019
KOICA Volunteer Supported To Build A Multimedia Lab i By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2019
Not To Proceed Clearing the Forest In Nijgadh Till Another Order : Supreme Court By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2019
Gaurika Singh Bags Second Gold Medal In SAG Swimming By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2019
Kul Man Ghising Receives NAST Award By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2019
Finland Supports UNICEF To Realize Children Rights To Education And Water and Sanitation In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75