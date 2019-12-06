Everest Bank Donated School Van

Everest Bank Ltd. has handed over one Unit School -Van to Self-help Group for Cerebral Palsy, Nepal (SGCP) located Dhapakhel, lalitpur under Corporate Social Responsibility Program.

SGCP is a non-governmental and non- profit organization fully committed to helping children and adults with cerebral palsy and to providing emotional and practical support to their parents. EBL has organized various social programs for the benefit of the people at large and has always focused on customer's benefit & satisfaction with its theme 'Service with Smile'.

The School-Van was handed over to Bimal Lal Shrestha, Chief Executive Officer of SGCP Jointly by Baal Gopal Baidya-Director & Gajendra Kumar Negi, CEO of the bank in the presence bank officials and SGCP team