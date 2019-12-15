NAC To Start Flight To Narita And Guangzhou From March 2020

Nepal Airlines Corporation Executive Committee has taken a decision to add two new destinations from March targeting visit Nepal Year 2020. According to a press release issued by Joint Spokesperson Sulekh Mishra, Nepal Airlines Corporation will start Narita of Japan from first week of March and Guangzhou of China from second week of March.

"Following the commence of these two flights numbers of tourists will drastically increase in the country. These two flights will also increase the flying hours of A320 narrow body and A330 narrow body," said spokesperson Mishra.

Currently NAC has been operating its flight to eight destination including New Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai of India, Bangkok, Malaysia, Dubai, Doha and Hong Kong .