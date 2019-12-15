NAC To Start Flight To Narita And Guangzhou From March 2020

NAC To Start Flight To Narita And Guangzhou From March 2020

Dec. 15, 2019, 3:38 p.m.

Nepal Airlines Corporation Executive Committee has taken a decision to add two new destinations from March targeting visit Nepal Year 2020. According to a press release issued by Joint Spokesperson Sulekh Mishra, Nepal Airlines Corporation will start Narita of Japan from first week of March and Guangzhou of China from second week of March.

"Following the commence of these two flights numbers of tourists will drastically increase in the country. These two flights will also increase the flying hours of A320 narrow body and A330 narrow body," said spokesperson Mishra.

Currently NAC has been operating its flight to eight destination including New Delhi, Bangalore and Mumbai of India, Bangkok, Malaysia, Dubai, Doha and Hong Kong .

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COP25 Negotiators Work To Salvage Climate Summit
Dec 15, 2019
Fifteen Killed In Bus Accident In Lamosangu
Dec 15, 2019
Jamaica’s Toni Singh Wins Miss World 2019, Nepal’s Anushka Secure Title Beauty with Peppers
Dec 15, 2019
Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Possible Rain In Few Places
Dec 15, 2019
Qatar Airways Announces New Partnership With Nepali Football
Dec 14, 2019

More on Tourism

Kathmandu Marriott Hotel Takes Home Five Awards By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 10 hours ago
Gautam Buddha International Airport To Increase Sri Lankan Tourist In Lumbini By Sanjeevi Jayasuriya 6 days, 11 hours ago
Kathmandu Marriott's Edamame Launches A Special Chinese Menu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 11 hours ago
NAC Visit Nepal 2020 By A Correspondent 1 week, 3 days ago
Visit Nepal Year 2020: Minister Bhattarai Urges Kathmandu Based Heads Of Diplomatic Missions Support To Make VNY 2020 A Success By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
OYO Elevates Aditya Ghosh To The Board; Signals Strong Commitment To Sustainable Global Growth By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

COP25 Negotiators Work To Salvage Climate Summit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2019
Fifteen Killed In Bus Accident In Lamosangu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2019
Jamaica’s Toni Singh Wins Miss World 2019, Nepal’s Anushka Secure Title Beauty with Peppers By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2019
Generally Cloudy Throughout Nepal, Possible Rain In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 15, 2019
Qatar Airways Announces New Partnership With Nepali Football By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2019
Nepal’s Anushka Shrestha Is Contesting Final Round Of Miss World 2019 Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 14, 2019

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec., 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 07 ,Nov.08 –28 , 2019(Kartik.22, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 NO 06 ,Oct.18 –07 Nov., 2019(Kartik.01, 2076) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 13 NO 05 ,Sep.27 –17 Oct., 2019(Ashoj 10, 2076) Online Register Number DOI 584/074-75