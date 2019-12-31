Gurung Community Celebrates Tamu Lhosar, New Year

Like previous years, large number of Gurung Community gathered today at Tundikhel to celebrate Tamu Lohsar, Gurung's New Year organizing various programs.

Kathmandu based Gurung organize a rally hanging the play card displaying Happy Lohasar or New Year.

Each year on 15th Poush or around the day, Gurung community celebrates Tamu Lhosar as it is the festival of the Gurung community and is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Lhosar is day for Gurung community ushering a new year. Gurung divides time in a cycle of 12 years and each year is represented by 12 different animals – garuda, serpent, horse, sheep, monkey, bird, dog, deer, mouse, cow, tiger and cat which are called “lho.” Each Lhosar we bid farewell to the existing lho season and welcome a new one.

In Gurung Lhosar means reuniting with all the relatives and family friends. Early in the morning, they visit the gumba and do prayers and receive blessings for prosperity and happiness.

The monasteries are decorated with colorful lights. Each home raises a prayer flag on top of its roof. Since most of the Gurungs have migrated to the cities, to keep their traditions alive, they form a community according to their former villages, which are called samaj ghar.

During the day everyone goes to their own samaj ghar to celebrate Lhosar with traditional food and clothes. The men wear Bhangra, a white cloth shirt-like apparel tied across the chest and open like a bag at the back which was used for carrying things back in the days, and a Kachhad, like a short sarong or kilt. Gurung women, as well as children and adolescents, wear maroon velvet Ghalek and gunyo-cholo, paired with gold accessories and semi-precious stone necklaces.

At Tundikhel, Gurung community organizes the food festival and dance which are a big part of the celebration. Varieties of food and snacks displayed at Tundikhel.

Photos credit: Sulabh Shrestha/ Deshsanchar