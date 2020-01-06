JNU Attack: 25 Students Injured By Masked Mob, Dr. Bhattarai Call To Protect Holy Temple

Former Prime Minister Dr. Baburam Bhattarai, who also happens to be an ex-student of JNU, extended his solidarity with the students of the university and called for protecting the "holy temple of learning".

“My heart-felt solidarity with my alma mater JNU! Please save this holy temple of learning,” Bhattarai tweets.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours after masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. Nearly 20 were taken to the AIIMS trauma centre for treatment.

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday witnessed unprecedented violence after several masked individuals entered the university campus, barged into hostels, ransacked rooms and thrashed students and teachers with wooden and metal rods. While the number of the injured in the various clashes which occurred through the day was not yet known, at least 20 students were admitted to the AIIMS with severe injuries following the evening clash. The injured included two office-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh - who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod, received severe injuries.

JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured in the attack. Hostel rooms, and lobbies, and vehicles standing on the road were vandalized during the assault.

According to the ABVP, its presidential candidate Manish Jangid was injured badly and may have suffered a fractured hand after he was assaulted. The JNU administration summoned the police on the campus and prohibitory orders were imposed. Four goons were nabbed from the varsity's main North Gate late on Sunday.

Protestors entered the hostel and attacked students, faculty members and damaged campus properties and cars. Among those damaged includes cars, hostel window panes, furniture. University authorities have been asked to take stock of the situation and submit a report to the police regarding this. Preliminary statements of students that have been recorded reveals that students have alleged that "outsiders" who had masked themselves were moving in the campus and intimidating students and threatening them.

Efforts are being made to identify them which will be done after recording statements of those injured, private guards, faculty members and others. Students have also complained about “outsiders” entering the university through one of the back gates, which is being probed as well. The police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the miscreants.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said," The Leftist narrative is false. The stress was ongoing since yesterday. ABVP was asking for registration. Wi-Fi connection was cut off by left students to prevent them from online registration. I have met 2-3 girls who have sustained injuries at different parts. Parents took them away. One has lost his memory. See how these people are creating ruckus outside hospital. I am in touch with police. They said the miscreants came, assaulted and went away. Students said that on the call of left, they came. They believe that some from Jamia also came."

CPI (M) Brinda Karat slams ABVP, a student wing of ruling BJP. Brinda Karat, who is outside JNU said, "The government want to do a fee hike. They want to privatize the university so that anyone can not study. JNUSU president and faculty have been beaten with iron rod. I met 16 students and a lady faculty member who has been attacked by blunt object. ABVP has brought the outsiders and did this. Masked people did all this."

News Credit: Indian News Channels