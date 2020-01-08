British Ambassador To Nepal Pollitt Holds Talks With Nepali Business Community

British Ambassador To Nepal Pollitt Holds Talks With Nepali Business Community

Jan. 8, 2020, 5:11 p.m.

British Ambassador Nicola Kathryn Pollitt visited the office of Confederation of Confederation of Nepalese Industries and discussed the matter of bilateral trade and business issue with CNI’s office barriers including President Satish Kumar More.

According to a press release issued by CNI, convener of CNI’s International Relations Committee Raj Bahadur Shah briefed ambassador about CNI and its role in enhancing bilateral relations.

President More said that the time has come for Nepal and Britain to focus in trade and business. He said that Nepal has very conducive environment now for foreign investments and expressed the hope that more British Investment will come to Nepal.

