Iran Claimed Arresting A Person Who Filmed Video On Missile Strike

Iran says it has arrested the person who filmed the footage showing a Ukrainian passenger plane being shot down by a missile.

It is believed the person being detained will face charges related to national security.

Flight PS752 was brought down after it took off from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran has said it was shot down by accident and announced the arrest of several people over the incident.

President Hassan Rouhani said his country's investigation would be overseen by a "special court".

"This will not be a regular and usual case. The whole world will be watching this court," he said in a speech. Rouhani also stressed that the "tragic event" should not be blamed on one individual.

Rouhani described the downing of the plane as an unforgiveable error

"It's not only the person who pulled the trigger, but also others who are responsible," he said.

Iran initially denied that the aircraft was hit by a missile, but later conceded that the passenger jet was hit by its air defence systems.

When the video was shared on social media, it led analysts to say it showed the plane was hit by a missile.

Who has been arrested?

Iranian media reported that Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards had taken a person who posted a video last week of the missile striking the plane into custody.

But an Iranian journalist based in London who initially posted the footage has insisted that his source is safe, and that the Iranian authorities have arrested the wrong person.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said that several people had been detained over the downing of the plane.

He added that about 30 people had been arrested for "taking part in illegal gatherings" - an apparent reference to recent anti-government protests.

Separately the New York Times said security camera footage showed two missiles were fired at the plane, more than 20 seconds apart.The paper said this would explain why the plane's transponder seemed to have stopped working before the missile strike - it had been disabled by the first missile

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said 'some individuals' had been detained after 'extensive investigations', without saying how many.

Meanwhile President Hassan Rouhani has vowed to punish those responsible as he called the shoot-down of the Boeing 737 an 'unforgivable error'.

The regime has been forced on to the back foot by the crash after its initial denials and subsequent admission prompted a fresh wave of protests.

Rouhani today called for a special court to be set up to probe the 'painful and unforgivable' mistake which killed 176 people including dozens of Iranians.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has demanded that Iran provide Canada with 'full clarity' on the airliner shootdown.

The prime minister also said he insisted to Rouhani that Canada be allowed to participate in the investigation.

Three members of a Canadian rapid deployment team flying to Tehran will have access to the plane's wreckage and blackboxes, Iranian officials confirmed on Monday.

Credit: BBC and other media