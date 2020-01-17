Light To Moderate Rate In many Places of Nepal

Jan. 17, 2020, 7:43 a.m.

A Cyclonic Circulation is over Uttar Pradesh. A Western Disturbance can be seen over Jammu and Kashmir. Also, a Trough is extending from Pakistan towards Bihar, there will be generally to mostly cloudy throughout the country http://www.mfd.gov.np/content/?id=1757and light to moderate rain is possible at many places in the country.

According to Meteorological Forecasting Division, there are chances of light to moderate snowfall at many places of the high mountainous region and chances of heavy snowfall at a few places of the central and western high mountainous regions. There will be intense rain and thundershower activities during the next 24 hours.

This weather pattern will also continue on Saturday and it will start to improve from Sunday

