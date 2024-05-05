Weather Forecast: Brief Rainfall And Thunder Shower Is Likely To Occur In Few Places of Koshi, Karnali and Sudur Paschim Provinces

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy in Koshi Province along with the hilly regions of rest of the country and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in the rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi province and at one or two parts of hilly regions of rest of the provinces. Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of wind gust at a few places of terai regions of Lumbini Province.

There will be partly to generally cloudy in the hilly regions and Partly cloudy to mainly fair in rest of the country . Brief rain or thunder and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province and Gandaki Province . Chances of wind gust at few places of Madesh Province and terai regions of Koshi Province tonight.