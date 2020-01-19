Annapurna Avalanches: Over 150 Rescued, 10 Korean, Chinese and Nepali Trekkers Go Missing,

After the launching of the rescue mission, over 150 stranded trekkers were rescued from Annapurna Circuit Saturday. According to police, 10 trekkers, including four Koreans, four Chinese and two Nepali nationals were yet to be located.

The people who were rescued from the Annapurna Base Camp (ABC) were sent to Chomrong and others were sent to Pokhara and two groups of Chinese have already arrived in Pokhara.

Annapurna is an avalanche-prone and technically difficult mountain. This trekking trail has a higher death rate than Everest, the world’s highest mountain.

According to trekkers, the whole area of ABC was covered with snow and more than 100 people have been stranded in ABC.

Deshsanchar reports that Four Koreans and two Nepali nationals had gone missing since Friday after the avalanche hit the famous trekking trail of the Annapurna region.

The incident occurred at an altitude of around 3,230 meters close to the base camp of Annapurna, following heavy snowfall on Friday.

According to The Rising Nepal, Likewise, four Chinese nationals, who were in Thorang La Pass Trekking of Manag also went missing since January 14, Annapurna Conservation Area Project (ACAP) informed. The missing Chinese nationals identified as Huang Yiwin, Siau Ting, Ma Qianli and Zhaui.

Similarly, those Koreans who went missing are Lee Meen Suu, 57, Ziyong Peel Bong, 59, Kim Suk Jaa, 53 and Choi Hyo Oon, 38. And Nepali guides Saroj Nepali and Tshering Wangdong Lama were also missing. They were on their way to Annapurna Base Camp since January 15.

The Koreans had arrived in Nepal through Travel Mate International Agency and reached the Annapurna area from the Trip Nepal Mountain Guide Company.