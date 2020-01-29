Dr. Dhananjaya Regmi, To Head NTB As A CEO

Dr. Dhananjaya Regmi, an eminent environmentalist, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).

Replacing Deepak Raj Joshi, Regmi will head the NTB for the coming four years. The decision to appoint him CEO was taken by a meeting of the board of directors of NTB. Regmi was picked up among a list of three candidates shortlisted by a selection committee headed by Ghanashyam Upadhyaya – a joint secretary at the tourism ministry.

The NTB on December 4 had invited applications from candidates aged between 35 and 60 with a Master's Degree from recognized universities for the post. Work experience of a minimum of 10 years in the tourism sector was the other criterion.

Out of 17 applicants, the selection sub-committee had shortlisted nine of them including Dhananjay Regmi.

Regmi is an eminent environmental activist in Nepal. He has obtained a PhD in Environmental Earth Science from the Graduate School of Environmental Earth Science at Hokkaido University in Sapporo, Japan in 2006. Prior to his PhD, he served in Nepal as a Geography Teacher in Budhanilkantha Higher Secondary School and as a Research Assistant in the Himalayan Climate Center in Kathmandu Nepal.

After completing his Ph.D., he served as a Post Doctoral Research Fellow to the Global Land Project, NODAL office in Sapporo, Japan. He has completed a three-month course on dendrochronological research at Arizona University, USA as a Haury Fellow. In Nepal, Dhananjay has been working as an adjunct professor in the central department of Geography at Tribhuvan University in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Similarly, since 2007, he has been involved in the field of ecological restoration and restoration activities in Nepal as the President of SER Nepal. He is also the Managing Director of Shibani Hydropower Company Private Limited and Chairman of Himalayan Research Expedition (HRE) Nepal and Himalayan North-face Resort, Lukla. HRE is a scientific trekking agency to support for mountain researcher and scholars in Nepal Himalaya