Chris Gayle To Play EPL From Pokhara Rhinos

World’s renowned left hand batsman of West Indies Christopher Henry Gayle will play from Pokhara Rhinos in the upcoming Everest Premier League (EPL) Cricket Tournament.

In his video interview, Gayle confirmed his participation in upcoming EPL. He said that he will come to Nepal and play from Pokhara Rhinos.

Deepa Agrawal, Pokhara Rhinos owner, declared that Chris Gayle will play from her team. “We will announce later how many matches Gayle will play during the EPL season,” said Agrawal.

EPL Managing Director Aamir Akhtar said, “It took us around six to seven months to convince Gayle to play in upcoming EPL tournament in Nepal.”

Many renowned cricketers are coming to ply in Nepal in coming EPL session from different parts of the world.