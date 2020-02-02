Nepal Sees A Cut Of Rs.400 Crore Financial Aid From India

Nepal Sees A Cut Of Rs.400 Crore Financial Aid From India

Feb. 2, 2020, 8:52 a.m.

Nepal saw a cut of Rs 400 crore and will be getting Rs 800 crore as financial aid from India as compared to Rs 1200 crore in the revised budget of last year. One of the major reasons was that funds from the previous allocation was still left. Nepal was allocated around 763 crore in FY 2018-19 and last FY saw a substantial allocation of Rs 1200 crore.

India's aid to the neighbouring countries for the financial year (FY) 2020-2021 stands at Rs 5084.65 crore. This forms a substantial chunk of India's aid globally which stands at Rs 5863.65 crore.

Bhutan continued to see maximum aid allocation in the budget today at Rs 2884.65 crore with Afghanistan getting Rs 400 crore, Maldives and Myanmar getting Rs 300 crore each and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka getting Rs 200 crore each. Mongolia, which considers India its third neighbour and a spiritual one was allotted Rs 2 crore.

While three countries saw an increase in aid by India, four countries saw a cut in Indian aid. Myanmar saw an aid increase of Rs 170 crore, Seychelles received an increase of Rs 90 crore while Bangladesh's was an increase of Rs 50 crore.

According to Indian media, Mauritius, Maldives and Sri Lanka saw a minor aid cut of Rs 75 crore, Rs 26 crore and Rs 5 crore, respectively.

Overall, the Union Budget for the financial year 2020-2021 stands at Rs 17346.71 crore versus the revised budget for the financial year 2019-20 at Rs 17372.27 crore, which can be considered almost unchanged. Rs 150 crore, from the MEA budget, has been allocated for the maintenance cost of Air India aircraft for VVIP travel.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

KOICA Volunteer Seo Provides Electronic Document System To Nelkantha Municipality
Feb 02, 2020
New USEF-Nepal Location Celebrates Grand Opening
Feb 02, 2020
School Shut Down In Bajura After 30 Students Fell Sick of Flu
Feb 02, 2020
Nepal’s Health System Faces Stress To Contain Coronavirus , Death Toll Reaches 304 In China
Feb 02, 2020
Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Hill, Sunny Sky In Rest Of Nepal
Feb 02, 2020

More on South Asia

India Can Defeat Pakistan In 10-12 Days’: PM Modi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 18 hours ago
India To Celebrate Republic Day In A Grand Republic Parade By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Nepal, Bangladesh And India, Finally To open road network excluding Bhutan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
J.P. Nadda Elected Unopposed As BJP President By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
Court Thrown Out Death Penalty For ex-Pakistan President Musharraf By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago
China, Pakistan Hold Joint Naval Exercises In North Arabian Sea By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

KOICA Volunteer Seo Provides Electronic Document System To Nelkantha Municipality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
New USEF-Nepal Location Celebrates Grand Opening By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
School Shut Down In Bajura After 30 Students Fell Sick of Flu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
Nepal’s Health System Faces Stress To Contain Coronavirus , Death Toll Reaches 304 In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
Partly Cloudy In Eastern And Central Hill, Sunny Sky In Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 02, 2020
Nepal Airlines To Postpone Flight To China Due To Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel