Tourists Have Not Cancelled Their Hotel Bookings In Nepal: HAN’s Chair Rana

Feb. 5, 2020, 7:57 a.m.

Chairperson of Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) Srijana Rana said that there was no impact of coronavirus in Nepal. She said that precautions were taken for its treatment if the symptoms were detected.

Addressing a press conference Rana said that the hospitality sector in the country has taken complete precaution measures against the possible risk of coronavirus. She said that tourists have not cancelled their hotel bookings in Nepal and ruled out the rumors spread about it.

Rana said that Nepal was safe from the outbreak, and was cautious against the possible risk adding that there is nothing to panic though some impacts were seen in tourism sector.

The umbrella organisation of the hotels in the country also said that Nepal is safe from coronavirus though it has impacts internationally.

The HAN comes with its views after some media reports on cancellation of hotels' bookings by the tourists amid the threat of coronavirus that has spread in some countries starting from Wuhan of China.

National program coordinator of Visit Nepal Year 2020 Suraj Vaidhya said that the coronavirus would end soon though the Chinese market was hampered from it for the time being.

He said that new programs have been put in place to bring in Chinese tourists in Nepal on the occasion of the Buddha Jayanti. HAN's first vice-president Binayak Shah said HAN's member hotels have been urged to adopt precautionary measures including the medical examination of visitors coming to Nepal.

First vice president Shah said that, in collaboration with the Visit Year Secretariat, HAN will vigorously work to bring tourists from the neighbouring countries India and Bangladesh as well as from countries of the Middle East, South-east Asia among various other countries as per the target, without being perturbed even slightly.

