Nepalis Test Negative For Coronavirus

Feb. 19, 2020, 8:45 p.m.

All Nepalis evacuated from China and quarantined in Kharipati have tested negative for coronavirus.

According to Health Ministry, all 175 Nepalis who were rescued from Hubei province of China have shown no symptoms of COVID-19. The tests were run at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku.

The Health Ministry said that the tests will be carried out again after at the end of the quarantine period, which is a minimum of 14 days.

Nepalis who were evacuated from Hubei province of China yesterday and have been quarantined in Nepal Electricity Authority Training Centre, Kharipati, Bhaktapur, have shown no symptom of COVID-19. There are 175 Nepalis — 134 males and 41 females — under quarantine in Bhaktapur.

