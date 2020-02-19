Nepalis Test Negative For Coronavirus

All Nepalis evacuated from China and quarantined in Kharipati have tested negative for coronavirus.

According to Health Ministry, all 175 Nepalis who were rescued from Hubei province of China have shown no symptoms of COVID-19. The tests were run at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku.

The Health Ministry said that the tests will be carried out again after at the end of the quarantine period, which is a minimum of 14 days.

