India Produces An All Time Record Gain Production

An above normal Monsoon last year in India has resulted in bumper foodgrain production. In the crop year 2019-20, an all-time record of nearly 292 million tonnes of food grain was produced which is over 2.3% higher than the food grain production last year. Among all crops, the output of wheat is estimated at an all-time record level of 106 million tonnes. At the same time, the production of other crops is estimated to be higher than their normal production.

For the record, the cumulative rainfall in the country during the Monsoon season (June-September, 2019) had been 10% higher than the Long Period Average.

As a matter of fact, this is the fourth consecutive year on year higher output of foodgrain since 2016-17. Moreover, the ministry’s figures show that the estimated output of foodgrain this year has even crossed its target (291 MT) which it had set before the beginning of the 2019-20 sowing season.

Though this estimate might just be revised after harvest of Rabi crops, the final output figures may not be less than what is estimated right now. The Agricultural Ministry releases four advance estimates of production followed by a final estimate. In fact, the fourth advance estimates are considered as good as the final estimates.

