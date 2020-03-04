Prime Minister Oli's Kidney Transplant Completes Successfully

Following over five hours long surgery, the kidney transplant surgery of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has completed at the TU Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj.

“We have successfully conducted the operation and the transplanted kidney has started functioning,” said Dr. Prem Raj Gyawali. The Prime Minister was taken to the Operation Theatre at 10:00 AM today.

Samikchya Sangraula Koirala, the PM's niece had donated one of her kidneys to the PM. PM Oli was admitted to the hospital on Monday for necessary preparations ahead of his second kidney transplant.