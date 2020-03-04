Russian Kitchen Days 2020 Opened At Radisson Hotel

Russian Kitchen Days 2020 Opened At Radisson Hotel

March 4, 2020, 7:40 a.m.

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai opened Russian Kitchen Days 2020 amid a function at Radisson Hotel Kathmandu. Along with minister Bhttarai Director of Russian Center of Science and Culture Iuliia Androsova and General Manager of Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Subrata Banerjee also joined the inauguration.

Rusian Kitchen inauguration.jpg

The event offered the perfect opportunity for everyone to experience the very best of Russia’s unique culture. Great music, delicious food and beautiful art allowed everyone to soak in our rich history.

Addressing the program Director of Russian Center of Science and Culture Iuliia Androsova said this program aimed to bring Russian food and culture to Nepal and to promote Nepalese tourism. She said that this is second consecutive year to organize Russian food festival.

In his message, General Manager of Hotel Banerjee said that this kind of program helps to promote Nepalese tourism. He said that Hotel is happy to partner with Russian Center of Science and Culture to host the program.

Celebrated Russian Chef Andrei Zanin also highlighted Russian foods. Russia’s Yunost Group presented various performances during the inaugural program.

Organized by Radisson Hotel Kathmandu in collaboration with Russian Center of Science and Culture and the Embassy of Russian Federation in Nepal, Russian Kitchen Days 2020 will continue for another ten days with slogan A Celebration of Russian Culture.

Russia’s Yunost” (means Youth) Group presented various performance during the program. During the week, the hotel is also planning to hold two Master Classes, one for chefs from Nepal and the other favorable for any individual willing to learn about Russian Traditional Dishes.

The inauguration event offered the perfect opportunity for everyone to experience the very best of Russia’s unique culture. Great music, delicious food and beautiful art allowed everyone to soak in our rich history. This event was organized to support the framework “Visit Nepal 2020

Attended by large numbers of people from different walks of life, one hour long musical performance showed various Russian cultures.

Russian kitchen Days and dance.jpg

Russian dance.jpg

Russian Dance 2.jpg

84503033_613854102507918_3069512886209478656_n.jpg

89032574_1115252305518201_2992540397885980672_n.jpg

89275305_626904467876748_5219702101612953600_n.jpg

89029595_214792653043783_7214751854129840128_n.jpg

89177021_541879599769407_7125284550028034048_n.jpg

89115699_682027379275111_6461985464579522560_n.jpg

89057688_188335249125629_6155237126477709312_n.jpg

89183728_501130267265774_2533569536821559296_n.jpg

89351242_2721204574582302_9064440581702287360_n.jpg

89034148_2435714550073508_3918617823160565760_n.jpg

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For March 4: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal
Mar 04, 2020
ICIMOD's Study Warns Of Looming Water Insecurity In Himalayan Towns
Mar 03, 2020
Holi Starts In Kathmandu Valley Following Erection Of Chir
Mar 03, 2020
Nepal Airlines Begins Regular Flight To Tokyo
Mar 03, 2020
Himalaya Airlines Inducts Brand New A319 Into The Fleet
Mar 03, 2020

More on Tourism

Visit Nepal 2020 Postponed Amid A Threat Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
NAC Launches Commercial Flight To Narita By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
Russian Kitchen Days 2020 To Support Tourism In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Nepal Is Considering Whether To Cancel Visit Nepal 2020 Due To Outbreak Of Coronavirus By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
NAC UNDER NEW LEADERSHIP Change In Line By A Correspondent 1 week, 1 day ago
XcelTrip Partnered With Pokhara Hotel Industry By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 3 days ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For March 4: Mainly Fair In The Rest Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 04, 2020
ICIMOD's Study Warns Of Looming Water Insecurity In Himalayan Towns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020
Holi Starts In Kathmandu Valley Following Erection Of Chir By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020
Nepal Airlines Begins Regular Flight To Tokyo By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020
Himalaya Airlines Inducts Brand New A319 Into The Fleet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 03, 2020
Menstrual Talk, Dignity First By Sara Kandel Mar 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75