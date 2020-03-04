Russian Kitchen Days 2020 Opened At Radisson Hotel

Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai opened Russian Kitchen Days 2020 amid a function at Radisson Hotel Kathmandu. Along with minister Bhttarai Director of Russian Center of Science and Culture Iuliia Androsova and General Manager of Radisson Hotel Kathmandu Subrata Banerjee also joined the inauguration.

Addressing the program Director of Russian Center of Science and Culture Iuliia Androsova said this program aimed to bring Russian food and culture to Nepal and to promote Nepalese tourism. She said that this is second consecutive year to organize Russian food festival.

In his message, General Manager of Hotel Banerjee said that this kind of program helps to promote Nepalese tourism. He said that Hotel is happy to partner with Russian Center of Science and Culture to host the program.

Organized by Radisson Hotel Kathmandu in collaboration with Russian Center of Science and Culture and the Embassy of Russian Federation in Nepal, Russian Kitchen Days 2020 will continue for another ten days with slogan A Celebration of Russian Culture.

Russia’s Yunost” (means Youth) Group presented various performance during the program. During the week, the hotel is also planning to hold two Master Classes, one for chefs from Nepal and the other favorable for any individual willing to learn about Russian Traditional Dishes.

The inauguration event offered the perfect opportunity for everyone to experience the very best of Russia’s unique culture. Great music, delicious food and beautiful art allowed everyone to soak in our rich history. This event was organized to support the framework “Visit Nepal 2020

Attended by large numbers of people from different walks of life, one hour long musical performance showed various Russian cultures.