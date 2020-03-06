Four Persons Discharged From Hospital After Negative Test On Novel Coronavirus

March 6, 2020, 7:08 a.m.

Four persons, who were admitted to Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Hospital suspecting the infection of novel coronavirus, were discharged following their test came out negative.

Returned from Saudi Arabia, TIA Health Desk referred them to hospital with fever over 100 degree. With negative results in the test, the Hospital is considering to discharge them.

A person, who had a travel history to coronavirus-hit South Korea, fled from a hospital's isolation ward. However, police located his address and asked families to closely monitor health.

