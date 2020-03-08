Quarantine Hotel In China's Quanzhou City Collapses

Quarantine Hotel In China's Quanzhou City Collapses

March 8, 2020, 8:49 a.m.

Seventy of people were trapped after a hotel collapsed in Quanzhou City, southeast China's Fujian Province on Saturday. The collapsed hotel had been transformed into a quarantine facility amid the coronavirus outbreak for people who had close contact with confirmed COVID-19 patients.

At least 48 people have been rescued and China's National Health Commission has dispatched two batches of 18 medical teams to support the local emergency response work.

The injured people have been sent to four different local hospitals for treatment, according to reports.

