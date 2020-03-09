Chinese Scientists Develop A Safer Human Cell Carrier Vaccine: Global Times

March 9, 2020, 6:41 a.m.

Scientists in Shanghai have developed a safer human cell carrier vaccine and injected it into a researcher’s body. But insiders say there remain challenges to the effectiveness of the vaccine: yicai.com reported

A rapid COVID-19 test paper has been developed, which is able to detect coronavirus 7 days after infection or 3 to 4 days after symptom onset; a special chip for distinguishing COVID-19 from other viruses is also made public said Chinese respiratory specialist Zhong Nanshan

11 of 14 makeshift hospitals erected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, have been closed by Sunday. Some 100 coronavirus patients are remaining in the left 3 hospitals. Wuhan authorities plan to close all of them in a day or two.

